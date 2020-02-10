Voters Guide: Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 8

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

Duties: Must be age 35-74 years, a U.S. Citizen, a Texas resident, licensed to practice law in Texas, a r egistered voter, and have at least 10 years experience as a lawyer or judge. Hears final appeals of decisions on civil cases and attorney discipline, issuing writs of mandamus/habeas corpus, and conducting proceedings for removal of judges. Base salary: $168,000

Term: 6-year term.

Deberes: Un miembro de la corte que solamente escucha casos civiles. La Corte Suprema emite decisiones finales sobre apelaciones civiles y juveniles, emite recursos de mandamus/habeas corpus y tiene jurisdicción sobre órdenes o sentencias de tribunales de primera instancia si la Corte Suprema determina que son importantes para la jurisprudencia del estado. Salario actual: $168,000.

Plazo: Plazo de 6 años.

Brett Busby (Republican)

Website: http://www.BrettBusby.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/justicebrettbusby/

Twitter: @BrettBusby

Qualifications: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

Based on my experience as a board-certified appellate lawyer and my record as a fair court of appeals judge, I earned the support of all Democrats and Republicans when the Texas Senate voted unanimously to approve my appointment to the Supreme Court.

Judicial Selection: Texas is one of the few states that elect judges in partisan elections. What changes in the judicial selection process would you recommend, if any?

Our process should select experienced judges who will deliver justice: giving everyone the fair day in court they deserve and ruling impartially based on the law, never imposing their personal or political views to reach a desired result. I support the work of the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection, which the Legislature created to report on selection options in 2021.

Standards: What changes, if any, do you think are necessary to improve public confidence in the legal profession?

Important conversations are taking place across Texas about equality and justice under the law. The Supreme Court's "Beyond the Bench: Law, Justice, and Communities Summit" developed a toolkit to foster dialogue on real solutions that will enhance public trust in our justice system. I encourage lawyers, judges, and local leaders to use this kit in their communities.

Biases: What training and practices do you recommend for trial judges to guard against implicit biases?

The Texas Center for the Judiciary provides all new Texas judges with training on recognizing and responding to implicit biases. As part of our ongoing commitment to assure that equal justice under law is a reality for all, the Center also offers continuing education on unconscious processes that affect decisions and best practices for increasing sound decision-making.

Other Issues: What other issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?

As the Court's liaison for access to justice, I champion reforms that help Texans of limited means–including veterans, domestic violence victims, families, and the elderly–get the basic civil legal services they need. Example: online hearings can significantly increase access and reduce cost, so we are planning how to use them most effectively even after the pandemic.

Gisela D. Triana, Democrat

Website: http://www.JudgeTriana.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JudgeTriana

Twitter: @JusticeTriana

Qualifications: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

For over 24 yrs, I have served as a judge in Texas: Municipal Ct, JP, County Ct, District Ct, Appellate Ct. I will be the first person on the TXSCT to have served on every lower level court. Most of my 32-yr legal career has been in public service.

Judicial Selection: Texas is one of the few states that elect judges in partisan elections. What changes in the judicial selection process would you recommend, if any?

This is a legitimate discussion if there was a nonpartisan way to select judges that Texans could trust. The issue is the timing: after the party that has been in power and benefited from partisan election of judges for decades begins to lose that power. It makes the concern seem self-interested. Texans have clearly shown a preference for electing judges, I support that.

Standards: What changes, if any, do you think are necessary to improve public confidence in the legal profession?

I believe that in today's racially and politically charged climate, lawyers and judges should be at the forefront and lead by example by requiring mandatory implicit bias training for all members of the Bar. We all have implicit bias and some even explicit bias. We need to learn how to identify it and work diligently to overcome it. I try to do this on a daily basis.

Biases: What training and practices do you recommend for trial judges to guard against implicit biases?

There are several continuing legal education courses that deal with the psychology behind our unconscious bias, how to identify it, and how best to combat it. Such courses should be compulsory for all Bar members. Project Implicit has several online tests that can be startling, yet should also be required for all judges. https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html

Other Issues: What other issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?

Restoring balance to the Court. Currently, all members are Republican. 7 of the 9 were originally political appointments by a Republican Governor. Our founders were wise to create a jury system that brought people from different walks of life, with different experiences to judge a case. We need diversity of thought on the Court, as well. It makes for better jurisprudence.

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Qualifications: What training, experience, and background qualify you for this position?

With almost four decades of legal experience I will bring a broad range of knowledge to the bench. I have had the pleasure of successfully representing Texans before both the Texas Supreme Court and the Unites States Court of Appeals.

Judicial Selection: Texas is one of the few states that elect judges in partisan elections. What changes in the judicial selection process would you recommend, if any?

The problem is not the partisan nature of the elections. The problem is the massive amount of money given to these candidates by the very firms that will be appearing before them. If a firm wants to give funds to a candidate that is their right. However when that firm appears before that same Judge appropriate conflict of issue standards should be applied.

Standards: What changes, if any, do you think are necessary to improve public confidence in the legal profession?

An open system that treats all parties with an even hand, regardless of race or socio-economic status would be a good start. Too often a litigant's chances depend more on who their lawyer is and what connections they have with the judge than on the actual facts of the dispute. An honest recognition of that fact by our profession would be a good start.

Biases: What training and practices do you recommend for trial judges to guard against implicit biases?

I am not sure how to answer this question. You cannot train bias out of someone, it is part of human nature. We all favor our family over our neighbors, our neighbors over our community and our community over the community down the road. We must recognize our bias and constantly guard against it. A difficult task indeed!

Other Issues: What other issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?

Historically Judges decided the law and juries decided the facts. We have gotten away from that respect for the Jury System in Texas. Too often, when there are honest factual disputes, Judges will overrule the jury and substitute their own opinions for the Jury's. This tension will continue to be a pressing issue.

