Voters Guide: Texas U.S. Representative, District 27

Michael Cloud (Republican), Incumbent

Candidate has not yet responded to the League of Women Voters.



Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente (Democrat)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente Through my work, I have built a participative leadership style that I will use to represent the 27th District in Washington. My background is in infrastructure development, improving retirement homes and lodgings. As a strategic thinker, I face problems head on, seeking the best informed opinions to create solutions that work. With this communication-first approach to problem solving, we will strengthen our community together.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of District 27? What is your response to this concern?

Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente After talking to thousands of people across 27th District, the main concern expressed by our citizens is Covid-19 preparedness and recovery. I am fighting to get more free masks in the hands of citizens to prevent community viral spread, more stimulus recovery funds for small businesses and citizens to stimulate our local economy, more support for hospitals to protect our front line health workers, and more resources to schools to facilitate quality distance learning during the pandemic.

DISASTER PLANNING: What is your position on Federal government funding for catastrophic events, such as increasingly intense and frequent storms as well as the current pandemic? Explain your answer.

Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente Stronger storms and the COVID-19 pandemic have taught us that the federal government needs to invest more funds into preparing to protect citizens during, and recover communities after natural disasters. I plan to keep an open line of communication between federal, state, county and local government, so that we can allocate funds, emergency personnel, and clean water and food as quickly and as effectively as possible everywhere it is needed.

HEALTHCARE: Many residents in Distract 27 have lost their employer-provided insurance for physical and mental healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you make resources available to address these concerns?

Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente Texas is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid. Republican leadership refuses to accept federal money to extend health insurance to more low-income Texans. We must move politics aside, and invest the funds that are rightfully ours into our people. With these funds, we will provide health insurance to more people that need it most. Additionally, to rebuild employer provided health insurance, I am fighting to get businesses the funds they need to reopen as safely as possible.

REDISTRICTING: Upon completion of the 2020 Census, a non-partisan redistricting commission should be created to ensure equitable voter representation.

Please explain your answer.

Ricardo "Rick" De La Fuente I agree that redistricting should be done by non-partisan commissions, not by the legislators holding office. The only way we can prevent representatives from conveniently choosing their own constituents is to write legislation clearly defining and clearly prohibiting gerrymandering. I will work to ensure equitable voter representation, though my legislation and my vote. Together, we are the voice of the 27th district of Texas in Washington DC.

Phil Gray (Libertarian)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Phil Gray Throughout my life, I have sought solutions to problems. We need Congress to balance the budget, and enable us to live within our means. We need someone to offer a middle path. I am that person. Rather than continue spending, we will fund programs through debt reduction. We will offer the immigrant the opportunity to invest in America, and live free. I hold a MS in Political Science and Public Administration. I minored in Economics. I have a detailed plan for debt reduction at philgray2020.org

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of District 27? What is your response to this concern?

Phil Gray Those I have talked with decry the rancor and divisiveness that threatens our nation. They depend on rule of law, but don’t support the continued police shootings of unarmed and non threatening civilians. They express disgust that those in power, including our President, fan the flames. I have called for a requirement that all law enforcement officers carry personal liability coverage, and added risk factors price them off the job. Offer rewards to those who turn in violent looters, to end it.

DISASTER PLANNING: What is your position on Federal government funding for catastrophic events, such as increasingly intense and frequent storms as well as the current pandemic? Explain your answer.

Phil Gray Much of the expense of government response to natural disasters is in providing assistance for the victims. These can be funded with loans from the fund that accrues as we pay down the debt. Every dime of the recent stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic could have been loans, from the debt fund, that would have reduced the debt when they are repaid. Money can flow as soon as a disaster is declared, and those funds do not come from deficit spending, but from debt reduction. Help the hurt

HEALTHCARE: Many residents in Distract 27 have lost their employer-provided insurance for physical and mental healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you make resources available to address these concerns?

Phil Gray If we simply begin to pay down the debt, every dollar paid is freed for loans. These loans can be for many purposes, including catastrophic healthcare expenses. The revenue is only a part of the solution. Our healthcare expenses lead the world, and yet we aren’t the leader in any category of adequate healthcare. To address this, I would require that insurers and providers state their rates, and let the consumer choose. Let organizations negotiate coverage for their members. Let competition rule.

REDISTRICTING: Upon completion of the 2020 Census, a non-partisan redistricting commission should be created to ensure equitable voter representation.

Please explain your answer.

Phil Gray Gerrymandering, the practice of adjusting the districts to benefit one party over another, is the greatest threat to representative government. It allows the creation of safe districts that can be taken for granted, and controlled with a slim majority of voters, effectively disenfranchising the rest, and adds to the animosity and apathy that causes low turnout elections. It allows parties to abandon the mighty middle, and pander to the fringes, where authoritarians rule and deficits are created.

