How to track your mail-in ballot in Texas

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early voting comes to an end in just a few days in Texas and to this point, there has been record turnout.

In this election, as with any, the need for accurate voting information is vital.

For many, questions remain about mail-in ballots. Specifically, what happens once you’ve filled out your ballot and mailed it back? Is it possible to track your ballot?

The simple answer is “yes.“

There is an online tool released by the non-profit group Vote America that allows voters in Texas to check their ballot. It is good for both mail-in voters and those who choose in-person early voting.

Access it here. Once there, you will need your voter ID number or your name and the county in which you voted.

The information you will find there comes from public data that is published by the state of Texas.

If you have already voted and you do not see your name there, keep in mind that it can take a few days for the results to show up. If you are still not satisfied, there is a link you can use to find and contact your local election office.

Elections administrators in both Nueces and San Patricio Counties say that your best bet is to simply call.