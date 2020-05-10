How to register to vote in Texas

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, but the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Texans must be registered to vote to cast a ballot in the 2020 elections.
People who are eligible to vote:
- A United States citizen.
- A resident of the county where they submit an application.
- A person who will be 18 years old on election day.
- People who have not been convicted of a felony.
- A person who has not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
People who haven't registered, but want to participate in this year's elections, be sure to visit your county elections office or mail out your registration application.
Nueces County Elections Office
901 Leopard St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Floor: 2nd Room: 201
Jim Wells County Elections Office
Jim Wells County Courthouse
200 N. Almond
Alice, TX 78332
Bee County Elections Office
107 S. St. Mary's St.
PO Drawer B
Beeville, TX 78104
Brooks County Elections Office
203 Calixto Mora Ave
P.O. Box 714
Falfurrias, Texas 78355
San Patricio County Elections Office
410 W Market St.
PO Box 579
Sinton, Texas 78387
Kleberg County Elections Office
Kleberg County Courthouse
700 E. Kleberg Avenue
Kingsville, Texas
If Texans are unsure if they're already registered to vote, they can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website.