How to register to vote in Texas

If Texans are unsure if they're already registered to vote, they can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, but the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Texans must be registered to vote to cast a ballot in the 2020 elections.

People who are eligible to vote:

A United States citizen.

A resident of the county where they submit an application.

A person who will be 18 years old on election day.

People who have not been convicted of a felony.

A person who has not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

People who haven't registered, but want to participate in this year's elections, be sure to visit your county elections office or mail out your registration application.

Nueces County Elections Office

901 Leopard St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Floor: 2nd Room: 201

Jim Wells County Elections Office

Jim Wells County Courthouse

200 N. Almond

Alice, TX 78332

Bee County Elections Office

107 S. St. Mary's St.

PO Drawer B

Beeville, TX 78104

Brooks County Elections Office

203 Calixto Mora Ave

P.O. Box 714

Falfurrias, Texas 78355

San Patricio County Elections Office

410 W Market St.

PO Box 579

Sinton, Texas 78387

Kleberg County Elections Office

Kleberg County Courthouse

700 E. Kleberg Avenue

Kingsville, Texas