CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year across the state of Texas, billions of dollars in bond projects are approved by voters.

Calallen Independent School District has seen several projects passed over the years, and leaders there know the difference they can make.

According to Superintendent Artie Almendarez, if the public did not pass school bonds, things such as the swimming pool at the high school would never get built.

The bond to put in the pool was approved by voters some ten years ago. The $2 million construction job was delayed because it fell in line behind other projects.

"In between those years we had an opportunity to build a FEMA dome, and that took precedence over this that's why took so long to finish finally," Almendarez said.

The FEMA dome sits next to the swimming pool and has a weight room and locker room. Whenever there's an emergency like a hurricane, the City of Corpus Christi can take over the FEMA dome and use it as a shelter.

"Without passage of bonds, we couldn't build anything. That's the only way the school district can build things like swimming pools or the FEMA dome or the new elementary school that we're going to get," Almendarez said.

The new West Elementary School is under construction currently next to the high school stadium and is set to open in the fall of 2020.

Calallen ISD plans on building a new two-story STEM building at the high school.

