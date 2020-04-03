CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from the Nueces County Courthouse with a look at some of the top local races.

There are many national races that voters are keeping an eye on when they get back from the polls Tuesday, but there are also a few local contested races that many are closely watching.

There are three big local races we'll be monitoring tonight, one the Democratic side, and two others on the Republican side.

In the Democratic Primary for County Attorney, Carlos Vela is up against Rene Flores.

Republicans have a couple of contests tonight worth interest including the Primary for 347th District Court Judge incumbent Missy Medary is going up against former 148th District Judge, Guy Williams.

Another Republican race is the District Attorney primary featuring James Gardener against Jon West. The winner will face current Nueces County District Attorney, Mark Gonzalez in November.

Once the polls close, the ballots will all be brought here to the courthouse where they will be added up.

We usually start to see early voting results come in soon after 7 o'clock Tuesday night.

