Wages could see potential increase as workers begin to return following declining COVID-19 cases

Ken Trevino, President and CEO of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, said that the organization has added thousands of jobs in just this year alone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No one wants to go back to an entry level job now that the pandemic seems to be winding down.

Richard Lopez with Express Employment, said workers are seeking higher paying jobs which are leaving businesses scrambling for those entry level workers.

"Before the pandemic I had a room full of applicants who were coming in for construction jobs and general labor jobs," Lopez said. "We used to pay $10 an hour for those, and that used to be half of my workforce that was here."

Ken Trevino, President and CEO of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, said that the organization has added thousands of jobs in just this year alone.

"As of this morning we have 9,900 jobs available in the Coastal Bend region," Trevino said. "They're open. Open jobs. And that's more than we've ever had in this region since we've been tracking this data."

Trevino added that 800 of the jobs were in the hospitality industry alone, looking to fill the gaps before the summer tourism season hits.

According to Trevino, during the pandemic many people switched to working from home.

"I do think people have figured out how to make ends meet. The remote work. More people are filing online business applications with the state of Texas before starting their business," Trevino said.

Healthcare and social assistance leads all industry sectors followed by education services and retail trade. However, Lopez said the good news is that starting salaries are creeping up.

"I have several jobs now that are paying 13 dollars for house keeping," Lopez said. "I get people to work at convention centers doing housekeeping over there. Event ushers. We have changeover staff which is going to set up different events."

For more information on job openings and where to apply, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.