CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One food delivery app is doing its part to make sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Waitr has launched its Share Thanksgiving Food Drive with the goal of providing families in need with free Thanksgiving meals. Starting Monday, any time you order from the Waitr app, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for area families.

During Thanksgiving, Waitr will team up with area restaurants to deliver free hot meals.

The campaign lasts from now until Nov. 22.

