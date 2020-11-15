x
Waldron Rd. eastbound shut down due to accident

This is a developing story.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has closed down Waldron Access Road eastbound due to an accident. 

Traffic is being diverted through the H-E-B parking lot at this time. 

 Use caution if you are in the area and if possible use another route.

This is a developing story and we will post updates here as they are received. 

