Waldron Rd. eastbound shut down due to accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has closed down Waldron Access Road eastbound due to an accident.
Traffic is being diverted through the H-E-B parking lot at this time.
Use caution if you are in the area and if possible use another route.
This is a developing story and we will post updates here as they are received.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
