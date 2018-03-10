Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The battle against Alzheimer's can be hard, especially for caregivers and one state non-profit wants to make sure caregivers for patients dealing with dementia know about the resources available.

The Texas Face to Face Walk for Memory kicked off Tuesday night. The 2-mile walk has grown so big that organizers are moving it to Water's Edge park downtown this year.

The walk brings together caregivers and family members dealing with dementia to educate the public about the non-curable, devastating disease.

The 11th annual Walk for Memory will be Saturday, November 3rd startig at 9:00 a.m. Organizers say the best part about the event is that every dollar raised stays right here in the Coastal Bend to help Alzheimer's research.

