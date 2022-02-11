Walk for Memory: Here's how you can help those living with Alzheimer's

The 15th annual Walk for Memory is happening this weekend in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can help those who are living with Alzheimer's and other related diseases by taking part in the 15th annual Walk for Memory this weekend.

The hybrid virtual and in-person event will be this Saturday, Nov. 5 at Water's Edge Park at 402 South Shoreline.

Face to Face, the group that puts on the event, is a 501c3 non-profit and is committed to “keeping it local” where 100 percent of the proceeds remain in the Coastal Bend community.

The group provides support group services and community education for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia, in addition to training and resource coordination throughout the year to caregivers and family members within the Coastal Bend community.

Face to Face "welcomes all participants to come Walk for Memory, raise awareness, raise funds & enjoy the beautiful view of our lovely Corpus Christi Coast."

