CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of February is Black History Month, and there is still plenty of events to celebrate and honor the community's rich history.

Residents can take a walk through the Northside History Project at the Oveal Williams Senior Center on Martin Luther King Drive. The display highlights the community's leaders, educators, and activists who advocated for the historically black neighborhood.

The Parks and Recreation Director Jermel Stevenson tells 3News why it's important to remember and celebrate our community's history.

"Corpus Christi, the black culture is extremely important. Here's why there are so many community leaders that have come out of this part of the time at this particular center too. For any part of the community to come, you're going to be truly educated," Stevenson said.

The Oveal Williams Senior Center is named after a community advocate who began a campaign in the early 90s to have a stand-alone senior center in the northside.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: