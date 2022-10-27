Walmart in Aransas Pass selling expired toddler formula, parent says after child gets sick

The label on the baby formula read "use by Oct. 19, 2021," a whole year past its expiration date.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula.

Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass.

She's hoping other parents won't have the same nightmarish experience she's dealt with.

"He started having really bad diarrhea," she said. "I heard there was a stomach bug going around. So I just thought it was you know, the stomach bug. So we gave him some medicine for that. And then as of yesterday, around 10:30 or 11p.m. I mean, he was just constantly vomiting. He didn't stop vomiting until eight this morning."

The label on the baby formula read "use by Oct. 19, 2021," a whole year past its expiration date. Her child was sent to the ER.

"Check the dates, because I thought, 'oh, look, they just put it on the shelf.' So I'm thinking, 'oh, you know, they were finally stocking the shelves.' So I'm thinking in my head as a parent, 'oh, it's good.' And it was closed. It's good. And then no, it turns out it's not. "

3NEWS reached out to Walmart. They told us they are looking into the incident, but in the meantime provided a statement saying:

We will gladly work with the customer to make sure they are satisfied.

The mom did tell us that her baby is doing much better.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.