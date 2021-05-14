CCPD said they know the identity of the woman wanted in connection to aggravated assault and are working on charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they know who the woman in the photo is and they are now working to file the appropriate charges.
Her name has not been released.
Corpus Christi Police Detectives said officers were called to a fight in progress on the 6500 block of Yorktown Blvd. at 2:15 a.m on April 25. When they arrived, they found a victim with major injuries. Police said the victim was assaulted by another woman after a hit-and-run incident.
The suspect is described as an adult female, approximately 5’04”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The woman was last seen wearing a red in color crop top and black shorts. CCPD officials said the woman was seen leaving the scene in a white in color Ford Mustang.
If you can identify this woman, call Detective David Perez at (361) 886-2676. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
