Duval County (KIII News) — Investigators from Duval County, Jim Wells County, and the Alice Police Department apprehended a wanted felon Thursday morning after a brief standoff.

Jacob Lee Garza was wanted for a series of burglaries in Duval and Jim Wells counties. Garza alleged committed burglary of motor vehicles three times and one theft of a firearm.

Garza was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail and will be taken to Duval County at a later date.

