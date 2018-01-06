Former Doctor Jaime Sandoval was arrested in Houston on Thursday, May 31st.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Sandoval was arrested for violating his bond conditions, which are unknown at this time.

Sandoval was wanted for sexual assault charges. Last year he was accused of sexually assaulting some of his patients.

The Sheriff's Office said Sandoval will be extradited back to Nueces County after he is processed in Harris County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

