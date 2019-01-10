CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have ever thought about becoming a firefighter, now might be your chance to give it a shot.

The Nueces County E.S.D. 2 in Flour Bluff off Yorktown Boulevard is looking to expand its crews.

According to Fire Chief Dale Scott, while the job is strictly volunteer the job is rewarding in other ways.

Fire Captain Christopher Burkhardt received his start several years back as a volunteer.

"I was looking for what I wanted to do with my life. I wanted to give back to the community, and this is one of those jobs where you feel fulfilled every day you go home," Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt never knows what the day will hold, whether it be responding to a significant fire or even one of the most iconic parts of the job.

"One shift I got to save a cat out of a tree. It was kind of a big moment for me. Every firefighter's dream is to save a cat out of a tree," Burkhardt said.

Nueces County ESD 2 is currently made up of 11 full-time firefighters and ten volunteers. ESD 2 could use some extra hands.

According to Scott, the station is looking to increase its force by another ten volunteers.

"On some of the grass fires, it requires a lot of ground-pounding, so you are on the ground, you are flapping, you have 20 guys assisting, then you can rotate guys, so they don't get as tired," Scott said.

Nueces County ESD 2 dealt with grass fires such as the one that broke out on Padre Island during the Fourth of July holiday.

Scott said sometimes fires can last 12-14 hours.

Scott hopes to get recruits trained before the 2020 big brush fire season.

"Nationwide, a lot of volunteer fire departments are almost starving for personnel," Burkhardt said. "There are more things to do inside, with your iPad and video games. We're getting to that new generation, where it's harder to find people willing to find people who want to go play."

If interested, you have to be at least 18 years old, live within Flour Bluff, Padre Island, or the Naval Air Station and willing to work. They'll teach you the rest. You could even drive the engine if you qualify.

All you have to do is show up to their training meeting which take place Monday nights at 7 pm.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: