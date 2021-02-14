Warming center available in Brooks County this weekend

A warming center will be available in Brooks County during this weekend's freezing weather.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Saturday Brooks County announced that a warming center will be opened to help keep residents warm during this weekend’s arctic blast.

The warming center will be available starting Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at the Falfurrias High School gym.

Here’s what you need to know:

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed the keep everyone safe.

Pets must have their shots and be kept in a kennel.

Be sure to bring necessary medications.

If you are positive for COVID-19 or in self quarantine be sure to call before going. If you need a ride to the warming center be sure to call the Weather Emergency Hotline for assistance at 361-675-0268.

The county needs help staffing the center on Sunday and Monday. If you would like to help call 361 389-1851.

If there are no residents at the warming center at 11:00 p.m. the center will close for the evening and open again the next day.

