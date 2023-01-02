Warming centers available as cold temperatures drag on into Thursday

Libraries, senior centers will be open to people of all ages in order to escape the cold.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials will be operating warming centers at local senior centers and libraries through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s.

Free rides to the warming centers will be available on RTA buses.

Only one location will be open late into the evening -- the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library at 5930 Brockhampton St. will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and again from 5-9 p.m.

The following locations will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.:

The Owen R. Hopkins Library, 3202 McKinzie Rd., will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and La Retama Library at 805 Comanche St. will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Ethel Eyerly Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Garden, Lindale and Greenwood senior centers all will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., while the Broadmoor Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.