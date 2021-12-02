Warming centers available in Corpus Christi during this weekend's freezing weather

Seven locations have been designated by the City of Corpus Christi as warming centers for those in need. Doors open at noon Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The video that accompanies this story aired on 3News Thursday evening prior to the City of Corpus Christi announcing specific warming locations.

The City of Corpus Christi announced Friday morning that several senior centers and libraries will be opened to the public to help keep them warm during this weekend's arctic blast.

Temperatures already began to drop on Thursday, and freezing rain and sleet are forecasted to be in the area on Monday. The lows on Tuesday morning will range between 15-27 degrees.

The following locations will be opened as warming centers nightly starting Friday until Wednesday, Feb. 17. Hours of operations will be noon-6 p.m. each night.

Senior Centers Locations Serving as Warming Centers :

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 826-3138

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

Oveal Williams Senior Center 1414 Martin Luther King 826-2305

Public Libraries Locations Serving as Warming Centers:

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-2356

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche 826-7000

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie 826-2350

Warming centers may remain open through Thursday, Feb. 18, depending on the weather forecast.

The City said the warming centers are not a place to eat or sleep. No food will be provided. Also, no pets are allowed in the warming centers.