Local News

Warming centers available in Corpus Christi during this weekend's freezing weather

Seven locations have been designated by the City of Corpus Christi as warming centers for those in need. Doors open at noon Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The video that accompanies this story aired on 3News Thursday evening prior to the City of Corpus Christi announcing specific warming locations.

The City of Corpus Christi announced Friday morning that several senior centers and libraries will be opened to the public to help keep them warm during this weekend's arctic blast.

Temperatures already began to drop on Thursday, and freezing rain and sleet are forecasted to be in the area on Monday. The lows on Tuesday morning will range between 15-27 degrees.

The following locations will be opened as warming centers nightly starting Friday until Wednesday, Feb. 17. Hours of operations will be noon-6 p.m. each night.

Senior Centers Locations Serving as Warming Centers:

Broadmoor Senior Center                 1651 Tarlton                        826-3138 

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center                654 Graham                        826-2330

Garden Senior Center                        5325 Greely                         826-2345

Oveal Williams Senior Center           1414 Martin Luther King    826-2305

Public Libraries Locations Serving as Warming Centers:

Ben F. McDonald Public Library        4044 Greenwood              826-2356

La Retama Central Library                  805 Comanche                 826-7000

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library        3202 McKinzie                  826-2350

Warming centers may remain open through Thursday, Feb. 18, depending on the weather forecast.

The City said the warming centers are not a place to eat or sleep. No food will be provided. Also, no pets are allowed in the warming centers.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, which means temperature checks upon entry and mandatory mask wearing. Visitors will be expected to follow CDC guidelines requiring six feet of social distancing between one another.

