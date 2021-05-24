Beach Safety: Know the warning flags before you visit the beach this Memorial Day weekend

Beneath that water can be dangerous rip currents that can't be seen, only felt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend fills up our beaches, and although we're all long over-due for a vacation, the beach can come with its fair share of danger.

"The ocean looks like a playground, right?" Said Kiwana Denson, the President and founder of the Je'Sani Smith Foundation. "And we're not aware of those hazards and conditions that lie beneath that water".

Beneath that water can be dangerous rip currents that can't be seen, only felt. That's why these flags exists: to know what's going on below sea-level before you get in. They serve as a warning.

"Be mindful of the flags," said Lisa Oliver, the Interim Director of the Parks and Recreation department. "The public will see the colored flags at the entrance to the beach as well as the lifeguard stands."

And just to be on the safe side, there are places you can avoid:

"Piers, jetties, rock structure because rip currents according to research, they are consistent around those particular kind of structures and they will always be there whether it's a green day, yellow, red, you name it," said Denson.

The said they'll up ramping up on staff heading into the holiday.

"10 new lifeguard stands that the public can find along the gulf beaches and also one lifeguard stand at McGee beach and in addition, we also have mobile lifeguards," Oliver added.

They also said, if you're a weak swimmer, it's crucial to let the people you're with know, or even a lifeguard. It can save your life.

