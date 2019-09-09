CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with the death of a Corpus Christi woman who was reported missing a couple weeks ago.

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old Jose Guadalupe de Luna Jr. is wanted for murder.

It was Saturday, Aug. 31, when 36-year-old Vanessa Pecina was reported missing. She was last seen getting into a red car on Queen Drive. The Nueces County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that her body was found by deputies along County Roads 20 and 63 last week.

If you have any information that can help authorities find De Luna Jr., contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239.

