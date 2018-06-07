Corpus Christi (KIII news) — An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Jeremiah Justice Bryant, the man police say shot someone at an Annaville home back on July 5.

Police said Bryant shot a man in the stomach in the 10600 block of Larkwood. According to police, the shooting was not a random act of violence.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The 42-year-old victim was found by police in a garage with a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he was last reported in serious condition.

"It was not domestic violence. It's going to be an acquaintance. We have suspect information on the offender and also vehicle information as well, so CCPD is actively looking for the subject right now," CCPD Lt. Steven Gonzalez said.

Police said family members know the suspect.

If you have any information about this case, call police at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII