Wastewater lift stations slated to receive upgrades

The 5.5 million dollar upgrades will make needed repairs and outfit the stations with new data collection systems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and City Council have approved a contract with Associated Construction Partners to upgrade two wastewater lift stations located on Morgan Avenue and Wooldridge Road.

Upgrades on the lift stations will cost almost $5.5 million. The lift station repairs are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Upgrades will include electrical work, replacing pipes, valves, and all pumps. A SCADA system (supervisory control and data acquisition) will also be implemented, which is utilized at every water facility.

Also, the Morgan Lift Station will receive a new emergency generator and odor control maintenance which are already in place at Wooldridge Road.

“These repairs are pushing technology forward, going in hand in hand with moving our city forward,” said Mike Murphy, Chief Operations Officer for Water Utilities. “Upgrades like the new SCADA system will allow Water Utilities personnel to remotely check on the lift stations’ maintenance 24 hours a day.”

Construction will begin in early March and is expected to be completed in approximately fourteen months.

“We are grateful for the funding made available to the City of Corpus Christi from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “We are committed to use these funds for eligible purposes such as investing in wastewater infrastructure and strengthening capital projects throughout the city.”

