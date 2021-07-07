100,000 gallons of wastewater estimated to have overflowed in Hewit Dr. neighborhood, city leaders say a water boil is not needed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the heavy rains throughout the area, a sanitary sewer overflow has cause 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to overflow in the Hewit Drive and Sante Fe Street neighborhoods.
City leaders announced around 8 p.m. Wednesday that an excess of water volume throughout the city’s wastewater pipelines has resulted in the overflow.
Officials are advising people to avoid contact with the waste material or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. City leaders also said that a water boil is not needed.
It may be some time before city utility crews can clear up the situation since inspections won't be done until the rainfall declines. The inspections will include tests to identify any voids in the pipes where water could pass through, city leaders said.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regional office has been notified.
The City is required by 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 319.303(c) to issue the following precautionary statements:
(1) Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.
(2) Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use at (361)826-CITY or via email at waterquality@cctexas.com.
(3) The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
(4) If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
