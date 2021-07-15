Wastewater rate increase in city's budget

The rates are typically adjusted every two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council will be getting a first look at a proposed budget later this month, and one of the things they'll notice is a wastewater rate increase. The rates are typically adjusted every two years.

We spoke with City Manager Peter Zanoni at Thursday's State of the City Address, and he tells us the reason is to keep up with inflation and have additional resources to invest in the system.

"A lot of chemicals we buy to treat the water, as well as labor, healthcare costs – all of those go up over time and so a rate increase is generally necessary every two years, and so we'll present that to council," Zanoni said.

Last month, the city allocated more than $58 million for waterline replacements, wastewater lift station upgrades and storm water improvements.

That money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

