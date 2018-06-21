Corpus Christi has a message for people who live near the area where about 280,000 gallons of waste water spilled into Corpus Christi Bay Wednesday.

Crews responded around 10 a.m., after finding out the flooding Tuesday on Hewitt Drive and Sante Fe Street caused the sewage overflow. They immediately notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or the TCEQ.

The sewage was coming from a line near the city's Broadway Wastewater Treatment Plant.

If you use a private well for your drinking water and live within a half-mile of the spill, the city says you should boil the water for all uses including drinking, bathing and cooking. Then, the city advises you to get your water tested and disinfected.

Everyone should avoid contact with any of the waste material, soil or water in the area that around Ropes Park.

If you do come into contact with any of it, the city said you should bathe and wash clothes as soon as possible.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII