Corpus Christi ISD livestreaming graduation ceremonies

Corpus Christi ISD will be holding their high school graduations on Friday and Saturday.

Family and friends can watch the events live from anywhere as thousands of graduates walk the stage. All ceremonies are being held at the American Bank Center at 1901 N. Shoreline.

Below is a schedule of graduation ceremonies and links to all livestreams.

Schedule of Graduations

Livestreams

Friday, June 3:

Saturday, June 4:

