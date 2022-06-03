x
Corpus Christi ISD livestreaming graduation ceremonies

CCISD has set up livestreams for all schools on their YouTube page. You can find the individual links below.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about a veteran receiving his high school diploma 39 years after joining military. 

Corpus Christi ISD will be holding their high school graduations on Friday and Saturday.

Family and friends can watch the events live from anywhere as thousands of graduates walk the stage. All ceremonies are being held at the American Bank Center at 1901 N. Shoreline.  

Below is a schedule of graduation ceremonies and links to all livestreams.

Schedule of Graduations

Credit: CCISD

Livestreams

Friday, June 3:

Saturday, June 4:

