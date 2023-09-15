Watch for cyclists this weekend as Conquer the Coast takes over Corpus Christi

There will be a significant amount of cyclists in the Coastal Bend on Saturday. Drivers need to be prepared to share the road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Year after year, more than 1,000 cyclists participate in Conquer the Coast, which features a 66-mile bike ride through Corpus Christi, Portland, Ingleside, Port Aransas and Padre Island.

This year's event is on Saturday, Sept. 16, and drivers should be aware of the routes the cyclists will take and prepare to share the road with the riders.

Those participating in the 66-mile route will ride eastbound on Port Avenue, then southbound along Mesquite Street, then down Power Street, onto the Harbor Bridge to Portland, Ingleside, Port Aransas, Padre Island, to Waldron Road through the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi, Ocean Drive and back to the finish line.

Cyclists in the shorter 10- and 21-mile routes will ride eastbound on Port Avenue, southbound on Mesquite Street, eastbound on Power Street, and southbound to Shoreline Boulevard and onto Ocean Drive to their turnaround points, then back to the finish line.

The 10-mile turnaround will be at Doddridge Street, and the 21-mile turnaround will be at the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi north gate.

The following lane changes will be in place for the event:

Southbound Ocean Drive:

Cyclists will share the road with vehicular traffic on southbound Shoreline Boulevard and Ocean Drive, except for various right lane closures on Ocean Drive at Rossiter Street, Doddridge Street, and Robert Street.

Northbound Ocean Drive

Cyclists will share the road with vehicular traffic on northbound Ocean Drive, except for various right lane closures on Ocean Drive at Rossiter Street, Doddridge Street, and Robert Street. Cyclists will have a right lane closure along Shoreline Boulevard from Lawrence Street to Power Street.

Corpus Christi Police will direct traffic at various intersections throughout the routes, and volunteer assistance will be available at each transition location. Cyclists are encouraged to ride in groups through the construction zone.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, September 16, no parking signs will be placed along the routes. Traffic control devices will be set up along the route, and parking restrictions will be enforced. Lane closures will be progressively opened to traffic as riders clear the course.

Rules of the road

Cyclists are allowed on the road, meaning if you're in a car, you must yield to cyclists when they have the right of way.

Corpus Christi's ordinance said you must be at least 3 ft. from the cyclist when passing; that distance changing to 6 ft. if you drive a truck.

For bicyclists, the same rules apply as if you're driving a car: That means bicyclists are required to stop at signs, red lights, and yielding to others that have the right of way.