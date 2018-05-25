Memorial Day weekend is underway and thousands of people from places like Austin and San Antonio will be heading to Corpus Christi to enjoy the beaches for a holiday.

Lisa Schmugge with the City's Turtle Patrol has been busy going up and down the shoreline to spot any signs of nesting Kemp's Ridley sea turtles. Her job is going to be made very difficult as thousands of cars and people line up along the water's edge for the next three days.

"Any place on the beach has a potential for the turtle to come up out of the water, they usually don't go as far as the dunes because they're very tired from swimming out in the water, so basically they look for a tire rut so they don't have to work as hard to nest their eggs," Schmugge said.

If you happen to see a turtle or find a clutch of eggs on the beach, please call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163 and give them an exact location.

