Watch 'Hang Time,' a weekly 3NEWS exclusive segment with Islanders coach Steve Lutz

The college basketball season is among us and we've got your look into the A&M-CC men's season, which looks to make its way back to the Big Dance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The college basketball season tips off tonight, and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be in Starkville, Mississippi, looking to upset Mississippi State.

To keep the Coastal Bend up-to-date on the Islanders' season, 3NEWS and Islanders Athletics are launching what will be a weekly segment with head men's basketball coach Steve Lutz called "Hang Time" on YouTube.

In this first episode, he talks with Sports Director Chris Thomasson about the team bringing back all its starters from last year's run to the NCAA Tournament.

Check it out here:

