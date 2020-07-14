WATCH LIVE: As COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in the Coastal Bend, officials question whether we're 'turning the tide'

Local leaders are adamant now is not the time to let our guard down, especially as we get closer to the next big challenge of reopening schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in the Coastal Bend, officials question whether we're 'turning the tide.

Watch it here:

Here is the live blog of the press conference:

6 deaths, 605 new coronavirus cases in Nueces County. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

Nueces County continues to lead Texas in cases per 100,000 population.

NC is ranked second in all of Texas for the number of fatalities per 100,000 population.

NC is ranked fifth in hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

56 deaths have occurred in July.

June: 5 deaths.

May: 0 deaths.

April: 3 deaths.

----

Monday, July 13: City-County leaders said while our latest numbers are down, generally speaking, they are still not something to celebrate. 253 new coronavirus cases were reported today compared to last Monday's 288 cases.

Caneles said she was disappointed to see the beaches full again this weekend, along with video of bar fights, and large gatherings at a protest at the Selena statue.

As our numbers dip, local leaders are adamant about saying now is not the time to let our guard down, especially as we get closer to the next big challenge in getting back to school.

City-County leaders said this week will be critical, hoping to turn the tide following last week's record number of positive tests.

The situation in our hospitals is still dire as a federal team of ICU nurses and respiratory therapists referred to as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Christus Spohn Shoreline today. It's something Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said should be a wake-up call.

"Do you think its businesses as normal if the federal government sent us this type of crisis medical team?" Canales said. "We are in a terrible crisis right now. The fact we had lesser deaths than yesterday and lesser positive cases does not change the fact of what is happening at Christus and the Corpus Christi Medical Center."

Canales also expressed disappointment by the lack of prevention by the public she saw over the weekend after extending the county's order requiring face coverings.

"I was disappointed to see our beaches thick again," Canales said. "I was disappointed to see videos of bar fights on a Sunday morning. I was disappointed to see gatherings when permits were denied on our bayfront."

The judge pleaded with out of town travelers to stay home.

"I'm going to ask Texans to give us some coastal distance," Canales said.

The total number of deaths now stands at 58. Health Director Annette Rodriguez reminded folks that every life lost has a heartbreaking story. She shared one including a priest who was scheduled to conduct a wedding for a young couple.

She explained that the young couple both got the virus. The priest had to conduct a funeral for the young bride to be instead of the wedding they were preparing. This week, the groom also passed away from the breathtaking virus. Rodriguez said these are some of the horrific stories happening in Nueces County.

Meanwhile, leaders held a meeting of the minds with superintendents from six area school districts as the start of the school year quickly approaches.

"This is the worst time ever for example for some of our school districts who do year-round school who are going to start in mid-July," Canales said. "How can we start in mid-July if we are the number one county for COVID growth?"

The county will continue to work with school districts this week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.