Watch Live: City-County Coronavirus Press Briefing

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials are providing the latest COVID-19 updates.
Credit: 3News

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials provided the latest COVID-19 updates. Rewatch it here

Highlights from Wednesday's briefing:

  • Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent David Freeman dies at 46.
  • 5 COVID related deaths in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
  • Two males and three females died from COVID complications. Their ages ranged in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
  • No drive-thru testing is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, Friday's is still scheduled. 
  • Back to School Vaccine Clinics: For children 4-18 years old, call (361) 826-7238 for a pre-screening and appointment. 
    • Greenwood Senior Center: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • Dates: August, 9, 10, 14, 15
  • August 6 - Calallen from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • August 8 - Ray High School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • August 10 - Flour Bluff High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • August 17 - Port Aransas High School from  2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • August 18 - West Oso High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.