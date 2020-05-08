Watch Live: City-County Coronavirus Press Briefing

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials provided the latest COVID-19 updates. Rewatch it here.
Highlights from Wednesday's briefing:
- Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent David Freeman dies at 46.
- 5 COVID related deaths in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
- Two males and three females died from COVID complications. Their ages ranged in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- No drive-thru testing is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, Friday's is still scheduled.
- Back to School Vaccine Clinics: For children 4-18 years old, call (361) 826-7238 for a pre-screening and appointment.
- Greenwood Senior Center: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Dates: August, 9, 10, 14, 15
- August 6 - Calallen from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- August 8 - Ray High School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- August 10 - Flour Bluff High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 17 - Port Aransas High School from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- August 18 - West Oso High School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.