WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County leaders provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are set to hold their daily news conference at 5 p.m. Friday to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Dr. Bird from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is expected to provide an in-depth look at the statistics surrounding the virus.

Watch it here:

Highlights

5 deaths, 412 new coronavirus cases for Nueces County. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

5,105 out of 5,672 cases are active.

Mobile testing site at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds: Testing will take place Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register residents can call 512-883-2400 or go online.

Testing will take place Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register residents can call 512-883-2400 or go online. The less than six month old infant that died today tested positive for SARS-cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The child was hospitalized, but not admitted to ICU. He began responding to the care inside the hospital and was discharged. More than one week later, the infant died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. An autopsy will be performed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot Proclamation extending a Statewide Disaster Declaration. The original declaration was issued March 13. Texas now enters its fifth month of operation under a disaster declaration.

