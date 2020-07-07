City, County officials provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Public Health District are set to give their daily news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to provide updates regarding COVID-19.
Watch it here:
Here are the highlights:
- As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of eight deaths had been reported, bringing the total of COVID-19 related fatalities in Nueces County to 27.
- 388 new coronavirus cases reported July 7.
- Recoveries: 449 (+18 from yesterday).
- Currently in the hospital: 285 (+16 since yesterday).
- ICU: 88 (+0 since yesterday).
- 3,996/4,472 active cases.
- 7 day average: 491 tests per day.
- 7 day average: 297 per day.
- The public health district will be testing about residents 200 residents per day at 1702 Horne Road on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reservations are booked.
- Schedule an appointment with the free testing site with the National Guard call 512-883-2400.
- State Testing Sites: Thursday, July 9 Robstown Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 - American Bank Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 - Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Vulnerable Population: elderly, overweight, high blood pressure, diabetic, asthmatic.
- Local CVS pharmacists are becoming ill with COVID-19. The health district is asking sick patients to stay out of the stores, and send healthy family members to pick up prescriptions.
- Texas students must wear face masks at school, state agency says.
- The city has request more nurses to help with the demand inside our local hospitals.