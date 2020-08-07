City, County officials provide Wednesday updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will hold their daily news briefing to provide COVID-19 updates at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Highlights
- Eight additional coronavirus related deaths for Nueces County. The patients were 4 males and 4 females with ages ranging in their 20s, 50s, 60s (2), 70s (3) and 80s.
- 4,419 out of 4,917 are active cases.
- 302 hospitalized.
- 102 in ICU.
- CDC said to multiply case numbers by 10 to get accurate number of cases in the county.