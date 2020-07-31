WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County join TAMUCC to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend

x
Dr. Bird of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will provide an in-depth look at the latest statistics surrounding COVID-19.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding their 5 p.m. daily press briefing Friday with Dr. Bird of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Watch it here:

Highlights:

  • Mayor Joe McComb announces the death of Debra Garcia, a Victim's Advocate with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
  • City pools, splash pads, McGee and North Beach will reopen tomorrow, August 1.
  • From July 19 - July 30 contact tracing has added 555 more cases to Nueces County's total. 
  • 10 COVID related deaths, 356 new coronavirus cases reported in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
    Coronavirus Task Force:
    • Coastal Bend is experiencing lowest transmission rate since May
    • People infected per carrier: 0.9
    • 25-percent of total tests performed in Nueces are coming back positive. 
    • The Coastal Bend is third in average new cases per day per 100,000 people in Texas
    • Bee and Live Oak County are trending upwards in cases per day. San Patricio is trending downwards. 
    • The Coastal Bend ranks third in Texas in hospitalized coronavirus patients. 