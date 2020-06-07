x
WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County leaders provide update on COVID-19 following Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials from the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Public Health District are set to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend during their daily 5 p.m. news conference Monday.

Highlights

  • 288 new coronavirus cases reported today for Nueces County.
  • 3,617/4,084 active cases in the community. 449 recoveries. 18 deaths. 88 persons in ICU.
  • Youngest person to die from the coronavirus in Nueces was 27-years-old. His only health issue was obesity. 
  • 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive.
  • 103 positive cases at the Corpus Christi State Living Center.
  • 7 day average is 587 tests per day.
  • Schedule an appointment for coronavirus testing from the National Guard by calling 512-883-2400.
  • State Testing Sites: Thursday, July 9 Robstown Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 - American Bank Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 - Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 31-percent of our cases are between the ages of 16-30.
  • Failure to self isolate for 14 days after testing positive or being around someone who tested positive is a criminal offense under the Texas Penal Code Section 22.02.
  • 44 patients are currently on ventilators.
  • This coming week's testing will have a one day transit to the lab and within 72 hours you should receive a link to your results. 
  • Nueces is 4th in Texas for average cases per capita.
  • The average for every 100 people confirmed positive, 7 are hospitalized.
  • Impediments for opening Memorial Hospital is staffing and logistics on administration.

