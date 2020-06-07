WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County leaders provide update on COVID-19 following Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials from the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Public Health District are set to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend during their daily 5 p.m. news conference Monday.
Watch it here:
Highlights
- 288 new coronavirus cases reported today for Nueces County.
- 3,617/4,084 active cases in the community. 449 recoveries. 18 deaths. 88 persons in ICU.
- Youngest person to die from the coronavirus in Nueces was 27-years-old. His only health issue was obesity.
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive.
- 103 positive cases at the Corpus Christi State Living Center.
- 7 day average is 587 tests per day.
- Schedule an appointment for coronavirus testing from the National Guard by calling 512-883-2400.
- State Testing Sites: Thursday, July 9 Robstown Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 - American Bank Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 - Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 31-percent of our cases are between the ages of 16-30.
- Failure to self isolate for 14 days after testing positive or being around someone who tested positive is a criminal offense under the Texas Penal Code Section 22.02.
- 44 patients are currently on ventilators.
- This coming week's testing will have a one day transit to the lab and within 72 hours you should receive a link to your results.
- Nueces is 4th in Texas for average cases per capita.
- The average for every 100 people confirmed positive, 7 are hospitalized.
- Impediments for opening Memorial Hospital is staffing and logistics on administration.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Additional COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County on Monday morning, total now at 18
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19
- "I don't see any leveling off. I just see that the numbers continue to be in the triple digits," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said
- #IamVanessaGuillen: Corpus Christi woman tells her story of sexual assault in the military