Highlights from Monday's City-County COVID-19 update in the Coastal Bend

Officials reported eight COVID-19 related fatalities Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County held their daily briefing at 5 p.m. Monday to provide updates on COVID-19.

Here are some of the highlights:

8 COVID related deaths and 237 new cases reported in Nueces County today.

Between July 27 - August 2, a mass testing site will be coming to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

The 85 babies who tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County were 1 year or younger than 23 months.

All the babies were not from the same place (daycare, church). These babies all tested at different times and locations.

60 babies 1 year or younger tested positive in July.

The other 25 tested positive between March 31 - June 30.

The babies were tested at the hospital, pediatrician offices, urgent care clinics, and the county drive-thru clinic.

9 out of the 85 babies have been hospitalized since March.

One infant under the age of six months has died. His cause of death was classified as SIDS.

The best way to protect babies if they test positive is to limit exposure to others. Only the caregiver should be around the baby.

