85 babies under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County

Officials said the next two weeks are critical to lowering the spread.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County joined Dr. Bird with the local Coronavirus Task Force for a daily update.

Another shocking announcement -- 85 babies under the age of 1 have tested positive in Nueces County.

Health District authorities confirmed just under 9,000 new tests were performed in Nueces County since July 12, and 33,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seven of the 12 deaths reported today were women over the age of 50 with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, chronic kidney disease and diabetes. The five others who died also had pre-existing conditions, but health officials were not sure on their gender.

City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the death of City employee Tammy Rodriguez Womack from the Parks and Rec Senior Center.

"This is why that among metropolitan counties in Texas, Nueces County had the fastest case growth in new cases right now in the 7-day average out of any metropolitan city in the state and that's a problem," Zanoni said.

Officials said the next two weeks are critical to lowering the spread. Stay at home, especially if your health is compromised or you are sick. Social distance, wash your hands and sanitize as much as possible.

Highlights:

12 COVID deaths, 310 new coronavirus cases in Nueces County today.

Over 33,000 tests have been taken in Nueces County.

City employee Tammy Rodriguez Womack from the Parks and Rec Senior Center has died from the virus.

Transmission rate for the Coastal Bend is estimated to be 1.3 - 1.4.

