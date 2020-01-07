Highlights from the city-county COVID-19 public news briefing for July 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials are scheduled to provide their daily updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Nueces County officials confirmed the ninth COVID-19 related death Wednesday.
- 362 new coronavirus cases, 331 recovered, 2,416/2,756 active cases.
- 1,257 coronavirus cases have been reported this week.
- According to County Judge Barbara Canales a $100 gift certificate will be given to recovered COVID-19 patients who donate their blood. Call 361-888-0624 to donate.
- Nueces County is the highest growth area for new coronavirus cases of any metropolitan county in Texas.
- +65 patients are in the hospital from yesterday (105). 170 total.
- +25 patients are in ICU from yesterday (33). 58 total.
- Areas in Corpus Christi experiencing coronavirus outbreaks - Elan Corpus Christi Assisted Living, Solstice Senior Living, Viera Senior Living, Villa South, Corpus Christi State Living Center, Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Villa Northwest, Regency Health Center, Retama Nursing Center (Robstown).
- Bay and gulf restrictions begin Wednesday July 1 at 8 p.m. through July 11 at 6 a.m.
- Only walking, running, jogging, swimming, fishing on Magee and North Beach. No one is allowed to picnic or be in big groups.
- Cabana and jet-ski rentals are being temporarily suspended for the next four days.
- Sunrise Beach RV Park at Lake Corpus Christi closed.
- ADA access and accommodations will be available at the Packery Channel parking lot, Bob Hall Pier, and Magee Beach.
- Boat ramp at Packery Channel and the two under the JFK Causeway will remain open for boat launch. Fishing from boats and the beach will be allowed.
- Lifeguards will remain on duty.
- Eight city parks will have restricted access, but you can still walk to these parks: Bill Witt, West Guth, Salinas Park, Water's Edge, Cole Park, Labonte Park, Lakeview Park, Parker Park.
- Splash Pad Closures: Billy Witt, Manuel Q. Salinas Park, Lindale Park.
- Swimming pools will remain opened. Temperature checks will be taken at Collier, Natatorium, H-E-B Pool, Greenwood. West Guth pool will be closed.
- Driscoll Children's Hospital now has coronavirus patients in their hospital.