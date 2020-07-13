Nueces County Judge Canales asking fellow Texans to not travel to our beaches

She's hoping for help from county leaders in the Houston and San Antonio areas to keep people from visiting here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City-County leaders said while our latest numbers are down, generally speaking, they are still not something to celebrate. 253 new coronavirus cases were reported today compared to last Monday's 288 cases.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she is doing something that she never thought she would have to do and is reaching out to fellow Texans and asking them to give us some more social distancing, and not travel down to our beaches. She's hoping for help from county leaders in the Houston and San Antonio areas to keep people from visiting here.

Caneles said she was disappointed to see the beaches full again this weekend, along with video of bar fights, and large gatherings.

A federal team of ICU nurses and respiratory therapists referred to as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived in Corpus Christi earlier today.

"Do you think it's businesses as normal if the federal government sent us this type of crisis medical team?" Canales said.

Late today, leaders said they held an online meeting with six area school district superintendents to talk about the start of the school year and what that might look like, though they didn't go into specific details about that conversation.

Additional highlights from today's news conference:

50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department test positive.

Supplies needed for Nueces County are PPE, testing supplies and medication.

