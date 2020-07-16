WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County officials provide Thursday updates on COVID-19

Five new COVID-19 related fatalities were reported by Nueces County officials Thursday. Here's the latest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will host their daily news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Watch it here:

Here are some of the highlights:

Public Health Order for school districts in Nueces County: Schools shall not have on campus, face-to face instruction until after September 7. Campus instruction plans must be submitted at least two weeks prior to reopening. This order excludes extracurricular activities and sports. This order applies to all 12 school districts and all grade levels in Nueces. No in person instruction allowed until after Labor Day. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the order can be extended.

Schools shall not have on campus, face-to face instruction until after September 7. Campus instruction plans must be submitted at least two weeks prior to reopening. This order excludes extracurricular activities and sports. This order applies to all 12 school districts and all grade levels in Nueces. No in person instruction allowed until after Labor Day. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the order can be extended. What you can, can't do at the beach under new restrictions in Nueces County.





For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.