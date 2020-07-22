County Judge: 'Prepare for Hurricane Season'

"Gather the right supplies, and not hoard, but gather the right supplies," Canales said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding their daily news briefing at 5 p.m. Wednesday to provide the latest updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Watch it here:

City-County leaders leaders said the death toll continues to rise as cases continue flooding the Coastal Bend.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she has seen some unusual consistencies with COVID fatalities in nursing homes, the state assisted living center and people who have died in their own homes or moments after arriving to the hospital.

Leaders continued by saying COVID is not the only storm we should be worried about amid hurricane season and what's brewing in the tropics right now.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said members of community need to prepare now for hurricane weather.

"Gather the right supplies, and not hoard, but gather the right supplies," Canales said. "Keep in mind your needs for three days. You have your go-to personal kit. This is a kit that is going to help you with COVID-19 or hurricane preparedness. It includes hand sanitizers, face masks, wipes and soaps. I want you to secure your documents."

Here are some of the highlights:

105 tests in the county drive-thru testing today, 68 positives.

8 COVID related deaths, 502 new cases in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

