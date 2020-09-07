WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 updates

Officials reported 343 new cases Thursday, along with two more reported COVID-19 related fatalities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will hold their daily news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Here are some of the highlights from today's meeting:

2 additional deaths, 343 COVID-19 cases in Nueces County. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

4,739 active cases (91-percent), 493 recoveries.

+30 patients hospitalized, 332 total.

City Council scheduled a special meeting Wednesday evening that focused on COVID-19 and the City's response to it.

For free coronavirus testing by appointment call (512) 883-3400.

91 out of 207 people tested positive at the drive-thru testing site today.

