WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 updates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will hold their daily news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.
Watch it here:
Here are some of the highlights from today's meeting:
- 2 additional deaths, 343 COVID-19 cases in Nueces County. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
- 4,739 active cases (91-percent), 493 recoveries.
- +30 patients hospitalized, 332 total.
- City Council scheduled a special meeting Wednesday evening that focused on COVID-19 and the City's response to it.
- For free coronavirus testing by appointment call (512) 883-3400.
- 91 out of 207 people tested positive at the drive-thru testing site today.
