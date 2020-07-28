Highlights from July 28 City-County Coronavirus Update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are set to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing following Tuesday's City Council meeting, which was rescheduled due to a visit from Gov. Greg Abbott.
City Council began their meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The daily COVID-19 briefing, which is regularly scheduled for 5 p.m., will begin as soon as they are done.
Watch it here:
Highlights:
- 6 COVID related deaths, 254 new cases in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
- A local doctor has died from coronavirus complications. The doctor was from Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi.
- 21 out of 58 individuals tested positive at the Nueces County Health Department.
- The state continues to test at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- WEATHER BLOG: Invest 92L not a concern for Texas at this time
- North Beach overtaken by storm surge during Hurricane Hanna. Here's what it looks like in the aftermath.
- Bob Hall Pier may need to be totally rebuilt after Hurricane Hanna. These photos show why.
- Did you have damage from Hurricane Hanna? Here's how to file a claim