Highlights from July 28 City-County Coronavirus Update

Credit: KHOU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are set to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing following Tuesday's City Council meeting, which was rescheduled due to a visit from Gov. Greg Abbott.

City Council began their meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The daily COVID-19 briefing, which is regularly scheduled for 5 p.m., will begin as soon as they are done.

Watch it here:

Highlights:

  • 6 COVID related deaths, 254 new cases in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
  • A local doctor has died from coronavirus complications. The doctor was from Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi.
  • 21 out of 58 individuals tested positive at the Nueces County Health Department. 
  • The state continues to test at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

