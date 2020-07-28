Highlights from July 28 City-County Coronavirus Update

A local doctor has died from coronavirus complications. The doctor was from Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are set to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing following Tuesday's City Council meeting, which was rescheduled due to a visit from Gov. Greg Abbott.

City Council began their meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The daily COVID-19 briefing, which is regularly scheduled for 5 p.m., will begin as soon as they are done.

Watch it here:

Highlights:

6 COVID related deaths, 254 new cases in Nueces County today. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

A local doctor has died from coronavirus complications. The doctor was from Doctor's Regional Hospital in Corpus Christi.

21 out of 58 individuals tested positive at the Nueces County Health Department.

The state continues to test at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.