WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County officials to provide updates on preparations for Tropical Storm Hanna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi will hold news briefings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday to provide updates about their preparations for Tropical Storm Hanna.
There will be no daily briefing regarding COVID-19 today. Numbers will be provided online and here at KIIITV.com.
Watch it here:
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kleberg County Judge calls for voluntary evacuation of 4 areas, orders closure of County Gulf Beaches
- Tropical Storm Hanna continues to strengthen, landfall expected to be near Baffin Bay early Saturday afternoon | UPDATE: July 24, 10AM
- CHRISTUS Spohn Health System prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna
- CCRTA cancels bus routes Saturday due to Tropical Storm Hanna