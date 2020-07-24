x
WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County officials to provide updates on preparations for Tropical Storm Hanna

There will be no daily briefing regarding COVID-19 today.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi will hold news briefings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday to provide updates about their preparations for Tropical Storm Hanna.

There will be no daily briefing regarding COVID-19 today. Numbers will be provided online and here at KIIITV.com.

