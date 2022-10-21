The 45th president is scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds tonight

ROBSTOWN, Texas — If you weren’t able to make it out to see former president Donald Trump speak in Robstown, you’re in luck: 3NEWS will be livestreaming his speech at kiiitv.com.

The 45th president is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Trump isn’t the only politician scheduled to appear in Robstown for this event -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is running against Democratic hopeful Mike Collier, spoke earlier in the day, as well as Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, who is running against Democrat Rochelle Garza; and US Rep. Michael Cloud, who is running against Democrat Maclovio Perez Jr.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.