CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum, who was killed last week when he struck by a vehicle during a traffic on SPID, is being laid to rest Thursday.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Church Unlimited, followed by a funeral procession to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery where McCollum will be buried.
Stay with 3News for coverage of McCollum's services and funeral procession.
