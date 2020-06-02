CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum, who was killed last week when he struck by a vehicle during a traffic on SPID, is being laid to rest Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Church Unlimited, followed by a funeral procession to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery where McCollum will be buried.

