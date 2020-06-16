CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the recent troubling trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state.

Texas has shattered a number of coronavirus records over the past two weeks. The latest one was set on Monday as the state marked the highest hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. It also marked the fourth straight day a new record was set.

Abbott is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Watch it on KIII-TV or here on KIIITV.com.

